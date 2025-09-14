ISS to receive 2 cargo ships in quick succession
The International Space Station (ISS) is in for a busy few days, with two cargo ships bringing much-needed supplies and science gear.
First up, Russia's Progress 93 will dock on Saturday afternoon, loaded with three tons of food, fuel, and supplies.
Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Alexey Zubritsky will oversee the action—and if you're curious, NASA's streaming it live starting at 12:30pm.
Cygnus XL will launch on Sunday
On Sunday, Northrop Grumman's Cygnus XL launches from Cape Canaveral carrying its biggest haul ever—over 4990kg (that's about 5,000kg!).
It'll reach the ISS by Wednesday morning, where astronauts Jonny Kim and Zena Cardman will grab it using the station's robotic arm.
Meanwhile, the crew is swapping out cables for a radiation monitor and running cool experiments in microgravity.
These back-to-back missions show how global teamwork keeps space research moving forward!