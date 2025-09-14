ISS to receive 2 cargo ships in quick succession

Cygnus XL will launch on Sunday

On Sunday, Northrop Grumman's Cygnus XL launches from Cape Canaveral carrying its biggest haul ever—over 4990kg (that's about 5,000kg!).

It'll reach the ISS by Wednesday morning, where astronauts Jonny Kim and Zena Cardman will grab it using the station's robotic arm.

Meanwhile, the crew is swapping out cables for a radiation monitor and running cool experiments in microgravity.

These back-to-back missions show how global teamwork keeps space research moving forward!