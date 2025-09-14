Next Article
Snapchat now lets you save chats forever
Snapchat just rolled out two fresh features: Infinite Retention, which lets you save chats forever (instead of them disappearing), and Group Streaks, so now your group chats can rack up streaks together—not just one-on-one.
Both updates are all about giving you more say in how you connect and keep memories on the app.
Group streaks require participation from most group members
You can turn Infinite Retention on or off for each chat, and everyone gets a heads-up if settings change.
For Group Streaks, every Snap counts as long as most people in the group join in.
Snapchat hopes these changes will help friends stay closer and make group chats even more fun—while keeping things interesting against TikTok and Instagram.