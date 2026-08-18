ISTRAC director says docking tech will power Moon missions, BAS
M R Raghavendra, Director of ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru, says docking technology is about to become a game changer for India's space missions.
At a National Space Day celebration in Lucknow, he explained how this tech will power future Moon missions and help build the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), India's very own space station.
Successful ISRO docking, Chandrayaan-3 celebrated
Docking lets spacecraft connect in orbit, which means lunar landers can send Moon samples back to Earth and modules can join up to form a full space station.
ISRO has conducted a successful docking test, so things are moving fast.
The event also celebrated Chandrayaan-3's historic south pole landing and gave a shout-out to Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station.