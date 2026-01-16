Italy investigates Activision Blizzard over mobile game sales tactics
Italy's competition watchdog is looking into Activision Blizzard for allegedly "misleading and aggressive" tactics in Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty Mobile.
The games, popular with younger players, are accused of encouraging long play sessions and in-game purchases—sometimes making it unclear how much you're really spending on virtual items.
What's being questioned
Even though both games are labeled free-to-play, they push pricey in-game purchases (some items in Diablo Immortal cost up to $200!).
Regulators are also worried that default settings let minors buy things or chat freely without enough parental controls.
Plus, there are privacy concerns about users being nudged to give broad consent for their data use.
The investigation could lead to changes in how these games handle purchases and privacy going forward.