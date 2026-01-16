Italy investigates Activision Blizzard over mobile game sales tactics

What's being questioned

Even though both games are labeled free-to-play, they push pricey in-game purchases (some items in Diablo Immortal cost up to $200!).

Regulators are also worried that default settings let minors buy things or chat freely without enough parental controls.

Plus, there are privacy concerns about users being nudged to give broad consent for their data use.

The investigation could lead to changes in how these games handle purchases and privacy going forward.