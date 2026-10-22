IUCN warns 96% of shallow reefs could collapse by 2075
A new report says almost all shallow-water coral reefs (about 96%) are at risk of collapsing by 2075 if we don't act fast.
The IUCN shared this warning at a United Nations conference, pointing to climate change as the main culprit.
It's calling for urgent action to cut emissions and ramp up protection for these amazing underwater ecosystems.
IUCN's Grethel Aguilar urges emissions cuts
Coral reefs support tons of marine life and help local communities that depend on fishing and tourism.
But it's not just climate change putting them in danger; pollution, overfishing, and coastal development are big problems too.
As IUCN Director General Grethel Aguilar put it, "We know what is needed: ambitious emissions reductions, stronger protection and restoration efforts, and sustained investment in resilient coastal ecosystems and the communities that depend on them."