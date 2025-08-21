Izmomicro unveils India's 1st silicon photonics packaging platform
Izmomicro, a division of Izmo Ltd. based in Bengaluru, recently announced India's first high-density silicon photonics packaging platform—sending its parent company's shares up by 20%.
This tech is built to power next-gen AI, cloud computing, and super-fast telecom networks like 5G and even 6G.
The platform can handle massive data transfers while staying energy efficient
It packs 32 DC I/Os and four RF I/Os with blazing speeds up to 70GHz.
By swapping out old-school copper wires for scalable silicon photonics, it handles massive data transfers while staying energy efficient—perfect for future-ready AI clusters and giant data centers.
Silicon photonics is a booming field
Silicon photonics is a booming field: the market is worth $2.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to more than $[amount] by 2030.
Izmomicro's move fits right into the Make in India vibe, putting them in a strong spot as demand for speedy AI and telecom data keeps exploding.