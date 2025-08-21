Ax-4 mission boosts India's Gaganyaan program Technology Aug 21, 2025

ISRO's big step toward sending Indians to space—Gaganyaan—just got a serious upgrade, thanks to lessons learned from the Ax-4 mission.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who's training for Gaganyaan, described the Ax-4 experience as "There is literature available, but the intangibles are not learnt from books unless you experience it," especially after collaborating and sharing knowledge with American and Russian space agencies.

This practical know-how is helping ISRO get ready for its own human spaceflight.