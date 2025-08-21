Ax-4 mission boosts India's Gaganyaan program
ISRO's big step toward sending Indians to space—Gaganyaan—just got a serious upgrade, thanks to lessons learned from the Ax-4 mission.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who's training for Gaganyaan, described the Ax-4 experience as "There is literature available, but the intangibles are not learnt from books unless you experience it," especially after collaborating and sharing knowledge with American and Russian space agencies.
This practical know-how is helping ISRO get ready for its own human spaceflight.
Meanwhile, ISRO is gearing up for Gaganyaan's 1st test flight
The Ax-4 mission didn't just help astronauts—it got kids across India buzzing about space after live chats with crew members.
A massive 4,000-page report from the mission is now guiding India's future in space exploration.
Up next: ISRO is prepping for Gaganyaan's first test flight, aiming for launch by December—a huge moment for Indian space dreams.