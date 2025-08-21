IIT Roorkee's new AI cybersecurity program starts this October Technology Aug 21, 2025

IIT Roorkee is teaming up with Futurense to roll out a hybrid program on Generative AI-powered cybersecurity, starting October 18, 2025.

The course is designed to help you tackle modern threats like deepfakes and phishing, and get ready for roles in security operations, cloud security, or LLM risk governance.

The program duration is noted as nine months in the news article, but the main program page lists it as 7-8 months.