IIT Roorkee's new AI cybersecurity program starts this October
IIT Roorkee is teaming up with Futurense to roll out a hybrid program on Generative AI-powered cybersecurity, starting October 18, 2025.
The course is designed to help you tackle modern threats like deepfakes and phishing, and get ready for roles in security operations, cloud security, or LLM risk governance.
The program duration is noted as nine months in the news article, but the main program page lists it as 7-8 months.
Fee, certification, and campus visit details
You get 126+ live weekend hours with IIT Roorkee professors and industry mentors, plus an optional three-day campus experience.
The fee is ₹1.40 lakh plus GST (EMIs available), with an additional mandatory lab/certification fee of ₹10,000 + 18% GST.
You'll earn a certificate from IIT Roorkee's Continuing Education Centre when you finish.
Curriculum highlights and project work
The curriculum covers over 30 GenAI tools—including LangChain, GPT, SOAR, and SIEM—to help secure AI-native systems.
You'll work on real projects, join workshops aligned with CISSP/CEH standards, and access Futurense's AI Clinic to boost your credentials.
Why this program is essential now
With 72% of breaches happening due to fragmented defenses (per the World Economic Forum's 2025 report), this program focuses on building integrated AI-driven defense systems—think algorithm protection, prompt injection simulations, and fast incident response—to keep up with evolving cyber threats.