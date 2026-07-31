Jabra launches Evolve3 headsets and PanaCast U30 in India

ClearVoice uses artificial intelligence trained on more than 60 million real-world sentences to pick up your voice clearly, even in noisy spaces.

The headsets also pack Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Sound, up to 37 hours of battery life with fast charging, and Google Fast Pair.

The PanaCast U30 is a plug-and-play USB video bar built for small meeting rooms (up to six people), with features like a wide 120° view, Intelligent Zoom, six microphones, and a plug-and-play setup with Microsoft Teams and Zoom, all ready to help you sound and look good at work.

Both products are available now through Jabra partners.