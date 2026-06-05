Jack Clark says AI is speeding ahead and urges regulation Technology Jun 05, 2026

Jack Clark, co-founder of Anthropic, says the AI world is speeding ahead with barely any limits—and that's risky.

He told BBC Newsnight that AI could soon develop without human input and that new regulations are needed.

In his words: "Right now, it's like the AI industry has a gas pedal, but it doesn't have a brake pedal."