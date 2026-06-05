Jack Clark says AI is speeding ahead and urges regulation
Jack Clark, co-founder of Anthropic, says the AI world is speeding ahead with barely any limits—and that's risky.
He told BBC Newsnight that AI could soon develop without human input and that new regulations are needed.
In his words: "Right now, it's like the AI industry has a gas pedal, but it doesn't have a brake pedal."
Claude generates 80% of its code
Clark pointed out that Anthropic's chatbot, Claude, already generates 80% of its own code and could hit 100% within two years.
He thinks this shift could change everything and warns it needs urgent attention, just like past tech disruptions.
Anthropic readies public offering, Clark warns
Anthropic is prepping for a massive public stock offering, but Clark says rapid AI progress might bring economic upheaval, job losses, and risks like misuse in surveillance or warfare.
He encourages creativity and adaptability to face these challenges head-on.