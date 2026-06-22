Jainendra K. Jain wins 2025 Wolf Prize in Physics
Technology
Jainendra K. Jain, an Indian-origin physicist and professor at Penn State, won the 2025 Wolf Prize in Physics.
The award celebrates his game-changing composite fermion theory and is shared with two other scientists for their work on electron systems under strong magnetic fields.
Jainendra Jain's composite fermion theory endures
Jain's composite fermion theory, introduced back in 1989, helped explain some pretty puzzling quantum behaviors, like electrons acting in fractional steps when exposed to intense magnetic fields.
His ideas have shaped how researchers approach quantum physics and even inspired advances in areas like quantum computing.
Decades later, his work is still making waves and earning respect across the scientific world.