Jaipur firm Krivium Systems launches ₹1,750cr portfolio focusing on IP
Krivium Systems, a Jaipur-based technology firm, just rolled out a massive ₹1,750 crore portfolio packed with new tech.
It's diving into AI, clean energy, consumer insights, and cancer research, all without any big-name venture capital backing.
Instead of regular software services, they're all about building original intellectual property.
Platforms cover data hydrogen consumer cancer
Their VGUS platform helps turn complex economic and regulatory data into clear decisions for institutional and market participants.
Hydrillite is pushing hydrogen production and energy storage to boost sustainability efforts.
On the consumer side, Populah tracks real-time shopping trends for brands, while FERROPTYX focuses on finding new ways to treat tough-to-beat cancers.
The team says its goal is to keep creating scalable solutions for big challenges across totally different fields.