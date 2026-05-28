Jaipur firm Krivium Systems launches ₹1,750cr portfolio focusing on IP

Platforms cover data hydrogen consumer cancer

Their VGUS platform helps turn complex economic and regulatory data into clear decisions for institutional and market participants.

Hydrillite is pushing hydrogen production and energy storage to boost sustainability efforts.

On the consumer side, Populah tracks real-time shopping trends for brands, while FERROPTYX focuses on finding new ways to treat tough-to-beat cancers.

The team says its goal is to keep creating scalable solutions for big challenges across totally different fields.