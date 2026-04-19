Jaipur study: kids 10-16 use phones 3-6 hours daily
Technology
A new study from Jaipur found that most kids ages 10 to 16 are spending three to six hours a day on their phones, and it's taking a toll.
A study conducted by Dr. Jayshree Jain found that heavy phone use is linked to trouble focusing, poor sleep, and more frequent irritability or even aggressive behavior.
Dr. Jayshree Jain suggests phone limits
About 60% of the kids struggled with concentration, while 48% exhibited irritability and aggressive behavior, and 41% suffered from sleep-related issues.
The research also noticed that too much screen time can hurt family interactions.
Dr. Jain suggests setting limits on phone use and making space for activities like sports or reading, plus having phone-free meals to help everyone reconnect.