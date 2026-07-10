Jake Laser hacks robot dog into bionic chair for father
Technology
Jake Laser, an American engineer, created a next-level mobility chair for his dad, who has lived with multiple sclerosis for 20 years.
Since regular wheelchairs struggle on stairs and rough paths, Jake hacked a robot dog into a "bionic leg chair" with a custom seat and smart controls, so his dad can finally explore places that used to be off-limits.
Chair climbs stairs and rocky trails
The bionic leg chair glides over flat ground and uses robotic legs to climb stairs or handle rocky trails, no problem.
Jake even added stability software and secure seating for safety.
He shared the project on YouTube (@JLaservideo), showing how tech like this could totally change what is possible for people with mobility challenges.