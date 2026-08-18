JAMA study finds AI outperforming doctors in several clinical tasks
Technology
A recent JAMA study suggests AI might actually beat human doctors at some key medical jobs.
Researchers found that AI is especially good at diagnosing tough cases, picking the right tests, suggesting treatments, and managing chronic illnesses.
OpenAI o3 60% correct complex diagnoses
OpenAI's o3 model nailed the correct diagnosis first in 60% of complex cases, way ahead of doctors at just 15.9%.
Microsoft's AI also scored higher accuracy and even cut test costs by 19.1%.
Still, experts warn that relying too much on AI could make doctors lose skills, and teaming up with AI doesn't always guarantee better results than letting the tech work solo.