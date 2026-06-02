James Webb finds evidence of massive early black hole formation

Abell2744-QSO1 black hole 50 million suns

Webb found a black hole at QSO1's center with about 50 million times the mass of our Sun, making up at least two-thirds of QSO1's total mass, which is way higher than usual.

The gas there was almost pure hydrogen and helium, showing things were pretty weird in the early universe.

These results seriously challenge old ideas about how black holes form and grow.