James Webb images 3rd giant planet in Beta Pictoris system

Beta Pictoris d is likely at least twice as massive as Jupiter and orbits its star at about the same distance as Neptune does from the sun.

Scientists found it by accident while checking out another planet's atmosphere with Webb's NIRSpec tool.

Lead author of the new study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, San Diego Aidan Gibbs said this surprise discovery gives us fresh clues about how planetary systems form and change.

Scientists found it while NIRSpec was being used to study Beta Pictoris b's atmosphere.