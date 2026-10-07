James Webb Space Telescope reveals detailed Flower Bud Nebula image
Technology
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) just dropped a jaw-dropping image of the Flower Bud Nebula (NGC 7129), sitting 3,300 light-years away.
Packed with stars, protostars, gas, and dust, this nebula looks even cooler through JWST's lens.
NIRCam finds over 100 young stars
Using its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), JWST peered through thick space dust and spotted over 100 young stars, each less than a million years old, in what NASA calls a "cauldron of cosmic creation."
These new details are giving scientists their best look yet at how stars are born and grow up in space.