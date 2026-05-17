James Webb Space Telescope reveals Messier 77 infrared image
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope just dropped a stunning infrared image of Messier 77, better known as the "Squid Galaxy."
Sitting 45 million light-years away in the constellation Cetus, M77 stands out with its tentacle-shaped arms and a supermassive black hole at its center: this beast is 8 million times heavier than our sun and glows fiercely as gas swirls in.
Webb clarifies Messier 77 spiral structure
Thanks to Webb's advanced infrared technology, we're seeing Messier 77's structure clearer than ever.
M77 is a spiral galaxy, the most common type, making up about 60% of galaxies (including our Milky Way).
Launched in December 2021 and orbiting 1 million miles from Earth, Webb's discoveries help scientists study major cosmic mysteries, including the Big Bang, the formation of solar systems, and the possibility of life beyond Earth.