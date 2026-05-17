James Webb Space Telescope reveals Messier 77 infrared image

Webb clarifies Messier 77 spiral structure

Thanks to Webb's advanced infrared technology, we're seeing Messier 77's structure clearer than ever.

M77 is a spiral galaxy, the most common type, making up about 60% of galaxies (including our Milky Way).

Launched in December 2021 and orbiting 1 million miles from Earth, Webb's discoveries help scientists study major cosmic mysteries, including the Big Bang, the formation of solar systems, and the possibility of life beyond Earth.