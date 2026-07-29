Jan AI opens 1st AI cafe in H.D. Kote, Mysuru
Jan AI just opened its first-ever AI Cafe in H.D. Kote, Mysuru, right inside a Millets Cafe run by women from the Jenukuraba community.
Built with help from the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, this new spot is all about helping local residents get comfortable with artificial intelligence and use it to tackle real-life challenges.
Trained community members guide visitors
At the cafe, trained community members guide visitors as they explore how AI can address things like farming or health care issues.
18 young AI Ambassadors from H.D. Kote are already on board to help out.
The impact will be tracked through an AI index (thanks to Wipro), focusing especially on solutions that benefit women.
Plus, another cafe is set to open soon in T. Narasipura, so more rural communities can join in and level up their tech skills together.