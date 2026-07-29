Jan AI opens 1st AI cafe in H.D. Kote, Mysuru

At the cafe, trained community members guide visitors as they explore how AI can address things like farming or health care issues.

18 young AI Ambassadors from H.D. Kote are already on board to help out.

The impact will be tracked through an AI index (thanks to Wipro), focusing especially on solutions that benefit women.

Plus, another cafe is set to open soon in T. Narasipura, so more rural communities can join in and level up their tech skills together.