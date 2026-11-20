Artificial intelligence has just helped unlock the secrets of Austrian logician Kurt Godel's old notebooks, uncovering a whopping 663 theorems that had been hidden since the 1940s.

Finnish logician Jan von Plato teamed up with an AI model called Claude to crack these dense notes, even finding a nearly complete proof of a big math problem from back in the day.

It is a cool glimpse into how technology can shine new light on legendary thinkers.