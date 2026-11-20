Jan von Plato and AI Claude uncover 663 Gödel theorems
Artificial intelligence has just helped unlock the secrets of Austrian logician Kurt Godel's old notebooks, uncovering a whopping 663 theorems that had been hidden since the 1940s.
Finnish logician Jan von Plato teamed up with an AI model called Claude to crack these dense notes, even finding a nearly complete proof of a big math problem from back in the day.
It is a cool glimpse into how technology can shine new light on legendary thinkers.
Coq checks 650-page Godel document
The notebooks were packed with tough math and logic. After decoding everything, von Plato ended up with a massive 650-page document.
To double-check Claude's work, they used another program called Coq: about 400 of Godel's theorems held up perfectly, while around 200 needed some tweaks, and about 50 turned out to be wrong, just like Godel himself had marked in his notes.
This project shows how AI could help us rediscover forgotten ideas hiding in old archives all over the world.