Japan and China launch AI to match Anthropic's restricted models

Sakana AI, 360 unveil cyber defenses

Tokyo's Sakana AI introduced Fugu, a model that helps different AI systems work together.

CEO David Ha pointed out it's risky to depend too much on one provider for important tech.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, 360 rolled out two tools: Tulongfeng (for spotting software bugs) and Yitianzhen (for real-time cyber defense).

Founder Zhou Hongyi called it a "national strategic asset," highlighting how both countries want more control over their digital security.