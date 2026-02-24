Japan is using busy train stations to generate clean energy
Japan is making city life a bit greener by using special flooring that turns your footsteps into electricity.
At Tokyo's Shibuya Station—where millions walk daily—this tech helps power things like LED displays, showing how even busy crowds can help generate clean energy.
How it works
Piezoelectric flooring uses sensors under the surface to capture the pressure from each step and convert it into usable electricity.
The busier the spot, the more power gets made—so places packed with people are perfect for this setup.
Reducing reliance on traditional energy sources
This system runs automatically as people go about their day, cutting down on regular energy use for things like signs and info boards.
With similar floors popping up in malls and airports across Japan, everyday movement is quietly helping cities rely less on traditional power sources.