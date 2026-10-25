Japan launches MMX to explore Mars moons Phobos and Deimos
Japan's Martian Moons exploration (MMX) mission was launched on October 20, 2026, to explore Mars's quirky moons, Phobos and Deimos.
These oddly shaped moons could finally answer whether they are captured asteroids or leftovers from a giant space collision.
If all goes well, Japan hopes to bring back samples from Phobos by 2031, possibly providing clues to Mars's early history and the evolution of the inner Solar System.
Lumpy Phobos and Deimos intrigue scientists
Phobos and Deimos are not your typical round moons: they are lumpy and mysterious, making them super interesting for scientists.
The MMX spacecraft will use scientific instruments to study what they are made of and how they move.
Figuring out their true origins could help us understand not just Mars's past, but also the bigger story of our cosmic neighborhood.