Japan launches MMX to explore Mars moons Phobos and Deimos

Japan's Martian Moons exploration (MMX) mission was launched on October 20, 2026, to explore Mars's quirky moons, Phobos and Deimos.

These oddly shaped moons could finally answer whether they are captured asteroids or leftovers from a giant space collision.

If all goes well, Japan hopes to bring back samples from Phobos by 2031, possibly providing clues to Mars's early history and the evolution of the inner Solar System.