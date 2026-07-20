Japan rolls out Do Reimon Box to cool outdoor workers

The booth stays at a comfy 15 degrees Celsius and blasts five degrees Celsius air onto your neck, back, and head for quick relief.

Most folks only need five to 10 minutes inside to feel refreshed (sessions are capped at 20 minutes).

It's easy to move around work sites, and it plugs into a regular outlet.

The Do Reimon Box is part of Japan's push to protect workers as climate change brings hotter, tougher summers: think of it as an extra layer alongside water breaks and other safety measures.