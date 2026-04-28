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Humanoid robots to work as baggage handlers at Tokyo airport
The initiative is aimed at addressing the country's labor shortage

Humanoid robots to work as baggage handlers at Tokyo airport

By Dwaipayan Roy
Apr 28, 2026
04:02 pm
What's the story

Japan Airlines (JAL) is set to deploy humanoid robots at Tokyo's Haneda airport, one of the world's busiest. The move comes as part of a trial run starting from May and will continue until 2028. The initiative is aimed at addressing the country's labor shortage amid a surge in inbound tourism. The Chinese-made robots will be used for moving luggage and cargo on the tarmac.

Operational details

The robots will help in moving cargo

The humanoid robots, developed by Unitree Robotics, stand about 130cm tall and are capable of performing physically demanding tasks. During a recent demonstration, one of them was seen pushing cargo onto a conveyor belt next to a JAL passenger plane. Yoshiteru Suzuki, President of JAL Ground Service, said these machines would, "inevitably reduce the burden on workers and provide significant benefits to employees."

Human oversight

The move comes amid a surge in inbound tourism

Despite their capabilities, the robots won't be taking over critical tasks like safety management. These will continue to be performed by human employees. The move comes as Japan grapples with a surge in foreign tourists and an aging, declining population. In just the first two months of 2026, over seven million people visited Japan, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

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Workforce demands

Japan is facing a labor crunch

By 2040, Japan will need, according to one estimate, over 6.5 million foreign workers to meet its growth targets, as the native workforce continues to shrink. After a massive increase in the foreign population in recent years, the government is now facing political pressure to curb immigration. Tomohiro Uchida of GMO AI and Robotics said while airports seem highly automated, their backend operations still rely heavily on human labor and face serious labor shortages.

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Automation expansion

Move is part of larger trend toward automation

The humanoid robots can work continuously for two to three hours, and the companies plan to deploy them for other tasks like cleaning aircraft cabins. This move is part of a larger trend toward automation in industries that have long depended on human precision and discipline. If successful, this trial could pave the way for wider adoption across airports and other sectors.

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