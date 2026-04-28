Humanoid robots to work as baggage handlers at Tokyo airport

Japan Airlines (JAL) is set to deploy humanoid robots at Tokyo 's Haneda airport, one of the world's busiest. The move comes as part of a trial run starting from May and will continue until 2028. The initiative is aimed at addressing the country's labor shortage amid a surge in inbound tourism. The Chinese-made robots will be used for moving luggage and cargo on the tarmac.

Operational details The robots will help in moving cargo The humanoid robots, developed by Unitree Robotics, stand about 130cm tall and are capable of performing physically demanding tasks. During a recent demonstration, one of them was seen pushing cargo onto a conveyor belt next to a JAL passenger plane. Yoshiteru Suzuki, President of JAL Ground Service, said these machines would, "inevitably reduce the burden on workers and provide significant benefits to employees."

Human oversight The move comes amid a surge in inbound tourism Despite their capabilities, the robots won't be taking over critical tasks like safety management. These will continue to be performed by human employees. The move comes as Japan grapples with a surge in foreign tourists and an aging, declining population. In just the first two months of 2026, over seven million people visited Japan, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

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Workforce demands Japan is facing a labor crunch By 2040, Japan will need, according to one estimate, over 6.5 million foreign workers to meet its growth targets, as the native workforce continues to shrink. After a massive increase in the foreign population in recent years, the government is now facing political pressure to curb immigration. Tomohiro Uchida of GMO AI and Robotics said while airports seem highly automated, their backend operations still rely heavily on human labor and face serious labor shortages.

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