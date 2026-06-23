Is Sakana AI's Fugu better than Anthropic's Claude Fable 5?

Founders

Sakana AI challenges traditional AI development methods

Founded in 2023 by Llion Jones, a co-author of Google's "Attention Is All You Need" paper, and David Ha, former head of research at Stability AI, Sakana AI hopes that combining multiple AI systems can provide a scalable way to improve performance. As competition in the industry increasingly focuses on coding, reasoning, and research capabilities, Sakana's multi-model strategy offers an alternative to the race for larger foundation models.