Japanese scientists develop vitamin K compounds that promote neuron formation
Scientists in Japan have created vitamin K-based compounds that might actually help the brain heal itself.
By mixing vitamin K-related molecules with retinoic acid (a form of vitamin A), they found these new molecules made neural stem cells turn into neurons more efficiently in lab tests.
The research, led by Associate Professor Yoshihisa Hirota and Professor Yoshitomo Suhara, was published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience.
Compound crosses mouse blood brain barrier
One compound managed to cross the blood-brain barrier in mice, a big deal for developing treatments that actually reach the brain.
It also connected well with a key receptor for neuron communication (mGluR1), which could mean better ways to fix brain damage instead of just treating symptoms.
Plus, earlier studies show vitamin K possibly inhibits certain types of cell death linked to several diseases, so this adds another reason to keep an eye on its potential for future therapies.