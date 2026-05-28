Japanese scientists develop vitamin K compounds that promote neuron formation

Compound crosses mouse blood brain barrier

One compound managed to cross the blood-brain barrier in mice, a big deal for developing treatments that actually reach the brain.

It also connected well with a key receptor for neuron communication (mGluR1), which could mean better ways to fix brain damage instead of just treating symptoms.

Plus, earlier studies show vitamin K possibly inhibits certain types of cell death linked to several diseases, so this adds another reason to keep an eye on its potential for future therapies.