Japanese scientists find Ewingella americana wipes out rat cancer cells
Technology
Japanese scientists have found that a bacterium from frog intestines, called Ewingella americana, completely wiped out cancer cells in rats.
Led by Professor Eijiro Miyako, the team says this could show promise for treating a specific form of cancer.
Recruits immune cells, spares healthy tissue
This bacterium releases inflammatory proteins that call in immune cells to attack tumors, but leaves healthy cells alone.
It's also quickly cleared from the body and only causes mild inflammation that fades within a few days.
Researchers are now testing it on other cancers and looking for ways to make it even safer.