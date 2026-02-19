Japanese sex toy brand Tenga just had a phishing attack Technology Feb 19, 2026

Japanese sex toy brand Tenga just had a phishing attack that exposed the names and email addresses of about 600 US customers; inbox contents may have included order details or customer-service inquiries.

The company said no sensitive personal data, such as Social Security numbers, billing/credit card information, or TENGA/iroha Store passwords, were jeopardized, though it still advised customers to change passwords as a precaution.

The company spotted the breach on Friday, February 13, 2026.