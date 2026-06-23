Japanese startup Sakana launches Fugu multi model API beating rivals

Fugu Ultra tops GPQA-D test

Fugu Ultra also topped the GPQA-D (Diamond) graduate-level science test with a score of 95.5, edging past Mythos Preview's 94.6.

Sakana says Fugu even outperformed Google's Gemini 3.1 Pro and OpenAI's GPT-5.5 in things like Japanese handwriting analysis, financial forecasting, and Rubik's Cube solving.

Meanwhile, Anthropic pulled Claude Fable 5 from the market after US officials worried it could be misused for bioweapons or cyberattacks, so now models like Fugu are leading the pack in performance benchmarks.