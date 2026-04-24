Japanese study links older adults' cooking to lower dementia risk
Turns out, making your own meals might do more than just save money: it could help keep your brain sharp as you age.
A Japanese study tracking nearly 11,000 people over six years found that older adults who cooked at home regularly had a lower risk of developing dementia.
While the research doesn't prove cooking directly prevents dementia, it does suggest there's a strong link.
Cooking involves planning and mental stimulation
People who cooked at least once a week saw their dementia risk drop by up to 27%, and those who picked up cooking later in life had an even bigger benefit.
According to researcher Yukako Tani, cooking isn't just about following recipes: it involves planning, which keeps your mind active.
The takeaway? Everyday habits like cooking (and maybe exercise) could make a real difference for long-term brain health.