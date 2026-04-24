Japanese study links older adults' cooking to lower dementia risk

Cooking involves planning and mental stimulation

People who cooked at least once a week saw their dementia risk drop by up to 27%, and those who picked up cooking later in life had an even bigger benefit.

According to researcher Yukako Tani, cooking isn't just about following recipes: it involves planning, which keeps your mind active.

The takeaway? Everyday habits like cooking (and maybe exercise) could make a real difference for long-term brain health.