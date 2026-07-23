Japanese team uncovers possible new mosasaur species in Osaka samples
Technology
A team in Japan just uncovered fossilized bones that could belong to a totally new species of mosasaur, a giant sea reptile that dominated the oceans about 98 to 66 million years ago.
The fossils were hiding in old rock samples from Osaka, collected back in the early 1990s and remained unrecognized in museum storage until now.
Researchers find hornlike skull bumps
Using advanced prep techniques, researchers found four never-before-seen bones, including part of the upper jaw.
One bone near the brain had unique features, like horn-like bumps, not seen in other mosasaurs.
This suggests they might have stumbled on a brand-new species, giving us fresh clues about ancient ocean life and reminding us that even old fossils can reveal big surprises.