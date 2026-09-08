Japanese, Thai scientists train 6-legged robot using single stick insect
Technology
Scientists from Japan and Thailand have trained a six-legged robot that copies how stick insects walk.
Instead of using preset commands, they trained it by letting the robot watch and learn from a single stick insect, so it can quickly adapt its steps to new terrains, in less than an hour.
Method could help disaster rescue robots
This breakthrough could mean smarter rescue robots that don't get stuck on rough ground during disasters.
Since the training method works for different robot shapes, even ones missing legs, it could help build tough bots ready for earthquakes, Marsquakes, or any place regular vehicles can't go.