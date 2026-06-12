Japan's H3 '30' launches 6 satellites from Tanegashima Space Center

H3 '30' uses 3 LE-9 engines

This new H3 version skips boosters and uses three LE-9 engines to keep costs down, aiming to compete with big names like SpaceX.

It has now replaced Japan's older H-2A rockets, with plans for more frequent launches and even a Mars mission in 2028.

For Japan, getting the H3 right is key for staying in the global space race and boosting national security.