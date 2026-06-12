Japan's H3 '30' launches 6 satellites from Tanegashima Space Center
Technology
After being grounded since December, Japan's H3 rocket made a strong comeback on Friday with its new low-cost "30 configuration."
The launch from Tanegashima Space Center went smoothly, reaching the right orbit and sending six small satellites (built by universities and organizations) into space.
JAXA called it a success after some tough setbacks.
H3 '30' uses 3 LE-9 engines
This new H3 version skips boosters and uses three LE-9 engines to keep costs down, aiming to compete with big names like SpaceX.
It has now replaced Japan's older H-2A rockets, with plans for more frequent launches and even a Mars mission in 2028.
For Japan, getting the H3 right is key for staying in the global space race and boosting national security.