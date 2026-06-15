Japan's H3 rocket launches 6 satellites from Tanegashima Space Center Technology Jun 15, 2026

Japan's H3 rocket just pulled off a big win, successfully launching six satellites into orbit on June 12, 2026.

The lift-off happened at Tanegashima Space Center and marks a comeback for JAXA (Japan's space agency) after their last H3 attempt failed in December.

This time, the rocket used a beefed-up 3-engine setup to carry more payload, sending up satellites like PETREL, STARS-X, BRO-22, VERTECS, and both HORN-L and HORN-R.