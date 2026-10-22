Japan's Interstellar Technologies completes 60 seconds methane rocket engine test
Technology
A Japanese space startup, Interstellar Technologies, just pulled off a 60-second test of its methane-powered rocket engine, and yes, the blue flame and shock diamonds looked pretty cool on video.
This is a big step toward launching its Zero vehicle, which aims to send satellites into orbit using liquid biomethane and liquid oxygen.
Cosmos engine uses liquid biomethane
At the heart of Zero is the Cosmos engine, uses liquid biomethane and liquid oxygen as propellants, the first privately developed engine to use locally sourced liquid biomethane as rocket fuel.
The technology keeps things cool, literally, and efficient during flight.
With this project, Interstellar wants to help Japan compete in global space launches while keeping things sustainable and innovative.