Jaron Lanier warns AI risks eroding human creativity and individuality
Technology
Jaron Lanier, a pioneer in virtual reality, is sounding the alarm about AI, not because it might become conscious, but because it could make us less creative and more robotic.
He worries that as we try to fit into algorithm-driven systems, our unique ideas and self-expression are slowly getting squeezed out.
Lanier: AI should enable self-expression
Lanier points out that social media and other algorithm-powered platforms push us toward sameness, making originality harder to find.
He believes AI should help us express ourselves, not turn us into predictable machines.