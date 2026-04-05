Jason R Graefe's Microsoft Catalyst backs Indian B2B AI startups
Technology
Microsoft's Catalyst team, led by Jason R Graefe, is on a mission to help Indian AI startups level up.
The program finds standout AI-driven companies and gives them the tech tools and business know-how they need to grow fast, especially in the B2B space.
Microsoft supports AI-native startups globally
With Microsoft's support and network, these startups can scale both in India and worldwide.
As Graefe puts it, they're looking for AI-native products or services to back.
Thanks to India's strong talent pool and creative solutions (think Swiggy using Microsoft tech for smoother deliveries), the country is quickly becoming a global force in AI innovation.