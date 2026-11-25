Japan's new rover will search for water on Moon
What's the story
Japan's space agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), has unveiled a test model of its lunar rover. The prototype was presented to the media in Tokyo today. The rover will be part of JAXA's LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration) mission, which aims to explore the Moon's south pole region for water. This exploration could help make space travel more sustainable by using lunar water as rocket fuel.
International partnership
Significance of the LUPEX mission
The LUPEX mission is a joint effort between Japan and India, with the launch planned for 2028.
In 2023, India successfully landed a spacecraft near the lunar south pole, making this collaboration even more significant.
The Moon's polar regions are believed to have areas called permanent shadows where water could be present just below the surface.
Exploration goals
Using lunar water for rocket fuel
The LUPEX rover will collect data on the quantity and quality of lunar water.
This information could help assess its potential use for sustainable space exploration.
"We ultimately want to use lunar water for rocket fuel," said project manager Takeshi Hoshino.
He explained that while over 90% of water is recycled on the International Space Station, it cannot be reused once rockets burn oxygen and hydrogen in space missions.
Pre-launch trials
Rover's performance tests and international collaboration
The LUPEX team has been testing the rover's performance in different conditions, including climbing slopes with a single leg, continuous driving with two legs, and mobility tests under vacuum conditions.
Once on the Moon, the rover will identify potential water sources and drill into them for samples.
Last year, Japan and India agreed to collaborate on this mission, with India developing the lander while Japan provides the rover.