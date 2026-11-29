This rover is part of the LUPEX mission, a team-up between Japan and India's ISRO launching in 2028-29.

Its main job? Find water ice on the Moon, a game-changer since hauling water from Earth costs a fortune.

If successful, the plan is to turn that ice into rocket fuel, making future space exploration cheaper and more sustainable.

The rover will also be tested for endurance in harsh conditions for at least three and a half months.