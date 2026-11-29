JAXA unveils tank-legged rover to find Moon's south pole ice
Japan's space agency, JAXA, just showed off a rover with tank-like legs designed to search for ice at the Moon's south pole.
During a recent demo in Tokyo, it crossed rocks and a fake crater on a course of gravel, showing it can handle rough lunar terrain.
LUPEX to launch 2028-29 with ISRO
This rover is part of the LUPEX mission, a team-up between Japan and India's ISRO launching in 2028-29.
Its main job? Find water ice on the Moon, a game-changer since hauling water from Earth costs a fortune.
If successful, the plan is to turn that ice into rocket fuel, making future space exploration cheaper and more sustainable.
The rover will also be tested for endurance in harsh conditions for at least three and a half months.