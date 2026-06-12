JAXA's H3 rocket makes comeback, launches 6 satellites from Tanegashima

JAXA confirms normal 2nd-stage performance

The rocket carried satellites like Umitsubame, which will snap sharp Earth photos, and Shiraito, designed to help tackle space junk.

JAXA shared that the second-stage combustion, action control, and trajectory were normal this time.

JAXA is targeting up to eight H3 rocket launches a year, and the H3 is built for reliability and lower costs, and it might even play a role in future moon missions by delivering cargo to lunar bases.