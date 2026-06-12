JAXA's H3 rocket makes comeback, launches 6 satellites from Tanegashima
Technology
Japan's H3 rocket just pulled off a big win, sending six small satellites into orbit from Tanegashima Space Center on Friday morning.
This marks a strong comeback for JAXA after its last attempt ended in failure in December 2025 when the second-stage engine shut down unexpectedly.
JAXA confirms normal 2nd-stage performance
The rocket carried satellites like Umitsubame, which will snap sharp Earth photos, and Shiraito, designed to help tackle space junk.
JAXA shared that the second-stage combustion, action control, and trajectory were normal this time.
JAXA is targeting up to eight H3 rocket launches a year, and the H3 is built for reliability and lower costs, and it might even play a role in future moon missions by delivering cargo to lunar bases.