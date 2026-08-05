Jay Parikh: Microsoft limits engineers' AI spending to stop tokenmaxxing

Starting July 2026, Microsoft divisions will get an "AI token budget target" so they can track and manage their AI usage.

Microsoft says this isn't because of money problems (they're still seeing strong profits), but it's about being smart with resources as they push to become more "AI-first."

They've also switched to OpenAI's GPT-5.6 model in-house to cut costs, joining other big names like Amazon and Atlassian in reining in unnecessary AI use.