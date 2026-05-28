JBL Boombox 3 $300 on Amazon with up to 180W

Three-speaker setup, IP67, 24-hour battery

The Boombox 3 packs a three-speaker setup with a subwoofer and bass radiators for seriously deep sound.

It's tough too—IP67-rated, so it can handle dust and even being dunked in water (just don't expect it to float).

You can connect two devices at once via Bluetooth 5.3, charge your phone with its USB-A port, or link up multiple speakers using PartyBoost.

Plus, the battery lasts up to 24 hours, making it great for all-day adventures.