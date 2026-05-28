JBL Boombox 3 $300 on Amazon with up to 180W
Technology
If you've been eyeing a big portable speaker, the JBL Boombox 3 is now going for $300 on Amazon (that's 40% off its usual $500 price).
With up to 180W of power when plugged in (and 136W on battery), it's built for both indoor parties and outdoor hangouts.
Three-speaker setup, IP67, 24-hour battery
The Boombox 3 packs a three-speaker setup with a subwoofer and bass radiators for seriously deep sound.
It's tough too—IP67-rated, so it can handle dust and even being dunked in water (just don't expect it to float).
You can connect two devices at once via Bluetooth 5.3, charge your phone with its USB-A port, or link up multiple speakers using PartyBoost.
Plus, the battery lasts up to 24 hours, making it great for all-day adventures.