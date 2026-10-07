JBL Live 780NC lets iPhone users access Auracast via app
Technology
JBL just dropped its Live 780NC headphones, and here's the cool part: iPhone users can now tune in to Auracast broadcasts, something iPhones don't normally allow.
JBL made it super simple by adding this feature right into their headphones app, so you don't need any extra gadgets to join in.
JBL 780NC noise cancelation $250
Some brands (think Sony and Samsung) make you rely on your phone's built-in support for Auracast, but JBL skips all that hassle.
The 780NCs also pack noise cancelation and customizable sound settings for daily use.
If you want even better audio, there's an optional SmartTx transmitter.
They're out now in several colors for $250, making them a solid pick if you've felt left out by other wireless headphones.