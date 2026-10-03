JBL Live 780NC streams Auracast on iPhones via JBL app
Technology
JBL just dropped its Live 780NC headphones, and the big news is you can now stream Auracast broadcasts straight from the JBL headphones app, even on iPhones, which already contain the hardware but Apple hasn't enabled Auracast on them.
Along with this breakthrough, you get upgraded Bluetooth, longer battery life, and improved audio tuning.
JBL 780NC works without hardware tweaks
Unlike other Auracast devices that need special phones or settings, JBL's in-app approach works without any hardware tweaks, making it super easy to use.
The 780NCs also offer noise cancelation and customizable EQ for daily listening.
They're priced at $250, come in several colors, and work with JBL's SmartTx transmitter if you want even better sound.