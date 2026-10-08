JBL PartyBox 330 selling for $500 on Amazon, 21% off

Designed for big sound and easy moves, the PartyBox 330 packs two woofers and two tweeters for punchy bass and crisp highs.

It's got wheels, a telescoping handle, and is splash-proof (IPX4), so you can roll it to any hangout, indoors or out.

Battery life is impressive at around 18 hours, plus fast charging gives you two extra hours with just a quick 10-minute plug-in.

You can also tweak your sound through the JBL One app for that custom vibe.