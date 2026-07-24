JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2 reduced to $200 on Amazon
Technology
JBL's PartyBox Encore Essential 2 is now just $200 on Amazon (down from $330), thanks to a solid 39% discount.
If you're looking for a speaker that can handle your summer hangouts, this one offers up to 15 hours of battery life and packs clear sound with punchy bass, great for filling bigger spaces.
PartyBox supports karaoke and jam sessions
This speaker is built for fun: it has lights, plus mic and guitar inputs if you want to host karaoke or jam sessions.
It's splash-proof (so no worries about spilled drinks), easy to carry around with its handle, and you can even pair two together for a bigger sound.
Perfect if you want something party-ready without breaking the bank.