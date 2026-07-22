JBL Tune 770NC headphones 40% off at $90 on Amazon
Technology
Looking for new headphones? The JBL Tune 770NC just dropped to $90 on Amazon: that's a big 40% off the usual $150 price as of Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
If you want solid sound without overspending, this deal is worth a look.
Active noise cancelation and 70-hour battery
The Tune 770NC packs active noise cancelation to block out distractions and delivers up to 70 hours of battery life on one charge, perfect for long playlists or study sessions.
They're lightweight, foldable for easy carrying, and come in three colors.
For anyone after reliable, comfy headphones at a student-friendly price, this is a sweet option.