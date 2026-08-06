Jeff Dean leaves Google to found Discovery Loop AI startup
After nearly three decades at Google, Jeff Dean, one of the minds behind Google Ads, Translate, and even Google Brain, is leaving to start his own thing.
His new venture, Discovery Loop, is all about building AI that can improve itself and help with big challenges like designing computer chips and discovering new medicines.
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai said Dean's work was transformative and wished him well on this next chapter.
Discovery Loop gets Alphabet compute support
Dean isn't going solo. He's teaming up with longtime collaborators Sanjay Ghemawat, Oriol Vinyals, and Quoc Le at Discovery Loop.
The startup already has backing from major investors like Radical Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and even Alphabet (Google's parent company); Alphabet chipped in. Plus, Alphabet is giving them compute for at least a year to get started.
So while Dean is moving on, he's not exactly cutting ties with his old team.